Police say man stole fuel, ran over gas station owner

A Fulton County gas station owner is recovering from a brutal attack.

Fairburn Police said he was beaten and run over after he chased a man who was stealing gas from his business. Police are looking for that suspect.

Investigators think he has experience stealing fuel and is stealing from other gas stations.

Earlier this month police said the man made five transactions over two days at a pump at the Sun Petro on Senoia Road. They say he broke something inside the pump which allowed to him to pump all of that gas while only getting charged a few cents.

"As long as he pumps one penny of gas then he can pump as much as he wants to," said Detective Marian Glantz. "He has to have some understanding of how to manipulate it in order to be able to do it and not injure himself or cause a leak."

He filled an exterior tank he had in the back of a white Ford F-150 with no license plate. Police said he stole approximately 1,400 gallons of diesel fuel over two days.

When a clerk noticed something wasn't right, the man took off and the gas station owner chased him in his car. They pulled into a hotel parking lot and go into a fist fight, according to police. The gas station owner was knocked to the ground, but the suspect didn't stop.

"It's that extreme nature of the violence, not only the physical confrontation, we're told he was punching him in the head, kicking him," said Interim Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo.

"What he did that day was extraordinarily violent," he said.

In addition to beating him so badly, surveillance video shows the suspect running over the victim's arm as he backed out of the hotel parking lot.

Police advise you to not chase a suspect and to call police instead.