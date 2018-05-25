Will golf be on Donald Trump's agenda during UK visit?

As part of his visit to the UK in July, US President Donald Trump will extend his trip to allow him to play golf in Scotland where he owns two courses, Trump Turnberry and Trump Aberdeen, according to a number of British media reports.

It has also been reported that Trump will look to play with a top professional golfer, a member of the royal family, or a celebrity.

The UK Foreign Office told CNN Sport that "nothing is confirmed" for Trump's trip, while a spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May said there was "no timetable" for the visit.

Buckingham Palace also wouldn't comment when contacted by CNN Sport, while the White House said it had 'no scheduling updates at this time."

Trump is scheduled to arrive in London for talks with May on July 13.

He's also expected to meet with the Queen, although his trip is being billed as a "working visit" rather than a state occasion, following a NATO summit in Belgium on July 11-12.

Presidential milestone

The 71-year-old Trump earlier this year canceled a visit to the UK where he was expected to open the new US embassy in London, following claims of arranged protests.

Trump reached a presidential milestone at his Palm Beach County, Florida, golf club at the beginning of March : One hundred days in office at a golf club that bears his name.

While campaigning for the presidency, Trump was critical of the amount of time former US President Barack Obama spent playing golf while in office, and in 2016 said: "I don't have time for golf."

Trump's regular visits to his golf resort Mar-a-Lago in Florida have also come in for criticism, with a weekend stay estimated to cost $3 million.