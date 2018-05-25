Birthday cards requested for World War II veteran turning 100 years old

"Always be better today, than you were yesterday. If you've got it, give it," said Bobbie Boswell.

Those are the words her father, Ike Fabela, instilled in her and her sisters for the past several decades. Recently, she said, they've been hearing stories from people of the way he lives those words every day.

"Our phones are just blowing up with he did this and he did that and you know I'm like, we had no idea. We weren't rich, but we weren't in poverty either. We had what we needed and that's because of daddy," Boswell said.

Fabela was born in Texas in 1918. He moved to Saginaw in 1939, finally planting his roots in Montrose in 1952.

"I enjoy the past life I had because memories. Those memories, nobody can take 'em away," Fabela said.

But, not all of his memories are happy ones. Fabela teared up talking about his service with the U.S. Army in World War II from 1944 to 1946. He explained two different times he was called off the boat headed to Normandy.

"I don't think I've done anything outstanding. Somebody said you're a hero. I said there's a million buried all over the world. Those are the heroes. Me, I just happened to be at a place and I was able to carry out the orders," Fabela said.

He had a top job that saved his life, allowing him years later to take care of several others.

"The knowledge that he has and the things that he's done have definitely stuck with me and our sisters and our children," Boswell said.

To give back, his daughters are asking for 100 birthday cards to celebrate his 100th birthday on June 6.

So what's his secret to hitting this milestone birthday?

"Stay busy," Fabela said. "There's always something to do. You'll find something. Like the old saying, where there's a will, there's a way."

Fabela will receive a police escort on June 9 from his assisted living facility to the Montrose Pub for his birthday party. Everyone is invited to send him a card or come join him at his party.