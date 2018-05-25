Trump: 'We will know next week about Singapore'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that further clarity about his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un would come next week.

"We will know next week about Singapore," he told reporters at the White House before departing for New York.

Trump is due to meet the North Korean dictator on June 12 in the Southeast Asian city-state. But he cast doubts this week that preparations for the historic encounter would be ready by then.

Instead, Trump suggested in the Oval Office on Tuesday that the meeting could be delayed.

A day later, he appeared slightly more confident.

"Someday a date will happen. It could very well be June 12. Someday, a date will absolutely happen," he said before boarding his Marine One helicopter.

Earlier Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers the talks were "still scheduled for June 12."

Top White House officials will travel to Singapore this weekend to confer with a North Korean delegation on logistical and agenda items for the summit, a person familiar with the plans confirms.

The officials include deputy chief of staff for operations Joe Hagin and deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel. Hagin is the White House's top logistics official, overseeing advance and scheduling teams. Ricardel was appointed by John Bolton and assumed her post in late April.

