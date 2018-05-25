Kelly Clarkson jokes about her recent weight loss

"The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson just won Season 14 of the show and is also drawing notice for her newly trim figure.

The Grammy-winning singer has been the subject of a lot of chatter over the years about her physical appearance

She joked this week about her apparent weight loss with "Entertainment Tonight."

"I have to shout out my whole glam squad," Clarkson said at a press conference for "The Voice's" season finale. "I literally hired Harry Potter ... and SPANX," she added, referring to the underwear known for making people appear thinner. "It's all like a sausage."

Clarkson, 36, who is the mother of two young children, has snapped back at body shamers on social media.

And in October she clarified some comments she made to Attitude magazine about battling her weight.

"When I was really skinny I wanted to kill myself," the publication quoted her as saying. "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."

She later tweeted to say that being thin was a result of her unhappiness, not the cause.

"Just to clear something up. I wasn't ever miserable because I had to be thin," Clarkson said on Twitter in response to a CNN article. "I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin."