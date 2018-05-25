40,000 pounds of chicken feathers spill onto highway

A semi driver rolled his vehicle over on northbound I-5 in Federal Way blocking multiple lanes of traffic Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The semi dumped about 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers onto the road -- causing delays for driver heading both directions.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on I-5 just south of S. 320th St.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was not injured.

Troopers weren't sure how long it would take to remove the semi and clean up the mess. timing on when the scene will clear.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke says your alternatives are the Valley Freeway, SR 509 and SR 99.

"It will be important to plan for LONG delays to last most of the morning. Three lanes are open now, but travel times on NB I-5 and alternate routes are running very high," transportation officials said.

Just how many feathers is that?