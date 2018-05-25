Stop asking Savannah Guthrie if she's pregnant

Savannah Guthrie is not here for the pregnancy inquiries. Not "Today."

The NBC morning show co-host jumped on Twitter Tuesday to clear up speculation that she might be expecting.

"It is just the dress," she tweeted in response to a now deleted tweet about her look. "Excuse me while I go burn it."

She also retweeted a follower's diagram of when to ask a woman if she is pregnant (never BTW), writing "PREACH sister."

Guthrie shared that same diagram on Instagram and wrote, "Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical."

Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman have two children, daughter Vale born in 2014 and son Charles "Charley" Max born in 2016.