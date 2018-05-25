Stop asking Savannah Guthrie if she's pregnant

Savannah Guthrie is not here for the pregnancy inquiries. Not "Today."
The NBC morning show co-host jumped on Twitter Tuesday to clear up speculation that she might be expecting.
"It is just the dress," she tweeted in response to a now deleted tweet about her look. "Excuse me while I go burn it."
She also retweeted a follower's diagram of when to ask a woman if she is pregnant (never BTW), writing "PREACH sister."
Guthrie shared that same diagram on Instagram and wrote, "Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical."
Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman have two children, daughter Vale born in 2014 and son Charles "Charley" Max born in 2016.
Guthrie is not expecting
She joked about needing to exercise
