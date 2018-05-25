Clear

Stop asking Savannah Guthrie if she's pregnant

Savannah Guthrie is not here for the pregnancy inquiries. Not "Today."The NBC morning show co-host jumped on T...

Posted: May. 23, 2018 1:02 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 1:02 PM

Savannah Guthrie is not here for the pregnancy inquiries. Not "Today."

The NBC morning show co-host jumped on Twitter Tuesday to clear up speculation that she might be expecting.

"It is just the dress," she tweeted in response to a now deleted tweet about her look. "Excuse me while I go burn it."

She also retweeted a follower's diagram of when to ask a woman if she is pregnant (never BTW), writing "PREACH sister."

Guthrie shared that same diagram on Instagram and wrote, "Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical."

Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman have two children, daughter Vale born in 2014 and son Charles "Charley" Max born in 2016.

Guthrie is not expecting

She joked about needing to exercise

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events