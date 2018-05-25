Another dolphin dies at Dolphinaris in Scottsdale

Another dolphin has died at Dolphinaris in Scottsdale.

Ten-year-old Alia died this morning. The cause of her death has not been determined.

This is the second dolphin to die at the facility.

"Bodie" the dolphin died September 23, 2017.

Dolphinaris released the following statement on Tuesday about Alia's death.:

Dolphinaris announces with deep sorrow the passing of Alia, a 10-year old female bottlenose dolphin early this morning, May 22, 2018.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined. Alia had displayed some unusual behaviors in last few days and she was being monitored. She was under continual care by Dolphinaris staff and veterinarians. A necropsy will be performed, and the results will be reported in the coming weeks when they become available.

Alia was with her dolphin companions and her caretakers when she died. Alia will be greatly missed, she was a lively and loving part of the Dolphinaris family.

The Dolphinaris team is dedicated to providing each of its dolphins with the highest standard of care in accordance with the industry's best practices, as well as federal and international regulations.