Georgia governor candidates to be decided during Primary Day

Tuesday is Primary Day as voters will narrow the field in a number of local, state and federal elections.The p...

Posted: May. 22, 2018 9:17 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 9:17 PM

Tuesday is Primary Day as voters will narrow the field in a number of local, state and federal elections.

The polls close at 7 p.m. and the big race that everyone is watching is who will replace Nathan Deal as the next governor of Georgia.

On the Democratic side, there are only two candidates running for governor, Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans. The winner will face a Republican challenger in November.

Republican voters have to choose from five candidates. They took part in a debate last week, hosted by the Atlanta Press Club.

The five Republican candidates are Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Casey Cagle, Hunter Hill, who previously served in the Georgia Senate, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, businessman Clay Tippins and Georgia State Senator Michael Williams.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
