Clear

Police dig for body in homicide case on Detroit's east side

Officials from the Detroit Police Police Department and the FBI are searching a location on Detroit's east side for a...

Posted: May. 22, 2018 8:47 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 8:47 PM

Officials from the Detroit Police Police Department and the FBI are searching a location on Detroit's east side for a body in a homicide investigation.

Scroll for more content...

Investigators are in the area of Lappin on Detroit's east side.

According to Detroit Police Captain Mike McGinnis, the homicide victim is possibly buried in a vacant field in the area.

The investigation stems from an incident from 2008. Officers are trying to locate a black male between the ages of 18 and 24.

McGinnis added that officers are looking through their missing persons database and following up on a tip.

At this point, they have not uncovered anything.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events