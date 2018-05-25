Clear

One dead after plane crashes, burns near airport

A fatal plane crash happened near the Chesapeake Regional Airport Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police...

Posted: May. 22, 2018 7:31 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 7:31 PM

A fatal plane crash happened near the Chesapeake Regional Airport Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Scroll for more content...

A preliminary investigation revealed the plane took off from the Chesapeake Regional Airport around 7:30 a.m., going to Farmingdale, New York.

The pilot of the aircraft is a man and his identification will be made by the medical examiner, who is on scene. The pilot was the only occupant, State Police said.

The airplane, which officials said appears to be a single-engine, fixed wing airplane crashed near the end of the runway. After impact the airplane caught fire and burned.

The pilot has died in the incident, according to State Police.

West Road is closed between Number 10 Lane and Benefit Road while emergency crews respond to the plane crash. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events