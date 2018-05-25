One dead after plane crashes, burns near airport

A fatal plane crash happened near the Chesapeake Regional Airport Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed the plane took off from the Chesapeake Regional Airport around 7:30 a.m., going to Farmingdale, New York.

The pilot of the aircraft is a man and his identification will be made by the medical examiner, who is on scene. The pilot was the only occupant, State Police said.

The airplane, which officials said appears to be a single-engine, fixed wing airplane crashed near the end of the runway. After impact the airplane caught fire and burned.

The pilot has died in the incident, according to State Police.

West Road is closed between Number 10 Lane and Benefit Road while emergency crews respond to the plane crash. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.