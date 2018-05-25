Clear

10-year-old hurt by broken glass after school bus windows shot

Police say a 10-year-old girl was injured by broken glass after two windows were shot out of a school bus in Michigan...

Posted: May. 22, 2018 4:01 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 4:01 PM

Police say a 10-year-old girl was injured by broken glass after two windows were shot out of a school bus in Michigan.

Scroll for more content...

It happened Monday, May 21 in a Mt. Morris neighborhood.

Richfield Public School Academy in Flint said a group of children were playing with BB guns when one of them shot at a school bus. A pellet shattered the bus window and hit a 10-year-old girl. Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said the girl was hurt when glass flew into her left eye.

She is lucky the injury was not serious, Green said.

"Mrs. Clemons was on site to support the bus driver and the students and everyone made it home safely," the school said on Facebook.

Green said three boys and a girl believed to be responsible in the incident were tracked down. A 13-year-old boy was lodged in the juvenile detention center and is facing a felony assault count, along with malicious destruction of property.

Green said the youths acted deliberately and "aimed" at the bus.

Police recovered three BB guns from the children responsible.

Green said each pellet gun was activated by a CO2 cartridge, making it more powerful.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events