Construction worker killed in 40-foot fall

A worker died early Tuesday morning after falling at the Sound Transit East Link construction site.The worker ...

Posted: May. 22, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 3:16 PM

A worker died early Tuesday morning after falling at the Sound Transit East Link construction site.

The worker was reportedly on a column for the east link extension at SR 520 and 148th Avenue NE when he fell 30-40 feet to the ground.

Washington State Patrol troopers told Q13 News someone was doing CPR when they were called, but the worker later died.

The construction site appears to be shut down for the time being.

It's still unclear how the worker fell.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
