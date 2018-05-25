Huge fire erupts at abandoned apartment building in Phoenix

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department are battling a first-alarm abandoned structure fire in Phoenix.
This is happening near the area of 32nd Street and Thomas Road.
According to Phoenix fire, they believe the fire may have spread from a nearby shed.
Our news chopper captured several people on a nearby rooftop trying to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
Fire crews said the access to the fire has been an issue throughout the incident.
There have not been any reports of trapped or injured victims, Phoenix fire said.
