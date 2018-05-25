16-year-old charged with murder for killing Baltimore County officer

Baltimore County Police say they have four teenage suspects involved in the death of an officer in police custody, and at least one of them is facing murder charges.

On Monday around 2 in the afternoon, an officer was killed in the line of duty while investigating suspicious activity in Perry Hall. She was almost a four-year veteran of the force.

Tuesday morning, police announced that a 16-year-old was arrested shortly after the death of that officer.

Charging documents reveal the name of the suspect is Dawnta Anthony Harris, and the name of the fallen officer is Amy Caprio.

They continue to say that police were called to 3 Linwen Way after a woman said there was a black Jeep Wrangler near her home, and three suspicious subjects were walking around. The woman stayed on the phone with a dispatcher and said that the three people had broken in and that an officer was on the ground after confronting the driver of the Jeep Wrangler.

Another witness says they saw the Wrangler drive over Officer Caprio, and then drive away, according to the charging documents.

Shortly after, another person called 911 saying that the Jeep Wrangler was abandoned in front of 9515 Dawnvale Road. A description of the driver was sent out over the police radio and officers were able to find the driver who was later identified as Harris.

The charging documents continue to say that Harris admitted that he was waiting in the driver's seat of the Jeep Wrangler while his other associates were burglarizing the house. He then said he tried to drive away in the Wrangler when he saw Officer Caprio arrive in the area. He tried to flee, but Officer Caprio followed him to the cul-de-sac at the end of Linwen Way.

Officer Caprio demanded he exit the car, so he opened the door slightly, shut it, and then drove at the officer. He then admitted leaving the Wrangler where it was later found on Dawnvale Road, according to the documents.

Harris has been charged with first-degree murder. A spokesperson with police did say the teenager will be charged as an adult.

Baltimore County Police say Harris' associates are in custody and they are all teenage boys. Detectives have verified that the group were involved in burglaries in the area. Officers will be canvassing for property stolen during the burglaries on Tuesday.