Adam Rippon wins 'Dancing with The Stars: Athletes'

It was a fierce competition, but in the end the winner skated away with the Mirrorball trophy.Figure skater Ad...

Posted: May. 22, 2018 6:31 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 6:31 PM

It was a fierce competition, but in the end the winner skated away with the Mirrorball trophy.

Figure skater Adam Rippon and his dance partner Jenna Johnson won "Dancing with The Stars: Athletes" on Monday night.

The Olympic medalist and Johnson competed against former figure skater Tonya Harding and her partner Sasha Farber, and NFL player Josh Norman and his partner Sharna Burgess in the finale.

It was Johnson's first win after being on the show for two seasons.

Before an impressive freestyle performance, Rippon spoke in a video about what the competition has meant to him as the first openly gay Winter Olympian for Team USA.

"Winning the Mirrorball now has taken on a whole new meaning," he said. "I never thought somebody like me would be accepted, but I really feel love. That's why I'm so excited for what we have in store."

In addition to competing in the show, Rippon had also been participating in the "Stars On Ice" tour. He is the first male figure skater to win "Dancing With the Stars."

Champions were announced Monday night

It came down to two figure skaters and an NFL player

