Abrams' bid to be first black female governor

Democrats will take a step toward settling several intra-party fights with Tuesday's primaries in Georgia, Kentucky, Texas and Arkansas.

In Georgia, a progressive -- former state House Democratic leader Stacey Abrams -- is running to become the nation's first black female governor. But first, she'll have to beat former state Rep. Stacey Evans, who is backed by moderates.

In Kentucky, they'll decide whether they want a newcomer or a seasoned politician as they choose between former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath and Lexington Mayor Jim Gray in a primary to take on Rep. Andy Barr in the competitive 6th District House race.

And in Texas, Laura Moser -- the target of one of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's most aggressive attacks against one of its own party's candidates in recent memory -- will try to win a runoff against attorney Lizzie Pannill Fletcher in the Democratic race to take on GOP Rep. John Culberson in the Houston-area 7th District.

Those races make Tuesday one of the most significant days yet on the 2018 midterm primary calendar.

The most closely-watched race is the Georgia gubernatorial primary. Abrams has attracted endorsements from both Hillary Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Two more 2020 presidential prospects -- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Sen. Kamala Harris -- have visited Georgia to campaign for her.

The attention is partly a function of Georgia's status as a Super Tuesday state in the Democratic presidential primary and an emerging swing state in general elections and partly due to Abrams' appeal to both progressives and minority voters.

President Donald Trump beat Clinton by 5 percentage points in Georgia in 2016 -- a margin that made the state closer than traditional swing states Ohio and Iowa, and underscored that Democrats' future could be through Sun Belt states like Georgia, Arizona and even Texas.

In Georgia, Lucy McBath, the mother of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in 2012 in a dispute over loud music, is attempting to emerge from a crowded Democratic primary for the 6th District House seat, where she would take on Rep. Karen Handel in November.