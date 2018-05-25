Clear

Judge to decide if former DeKalb Co. officer will face trial in 2015 shooting death of Air Force vet

A judge could decide if the case of a former DeKalb County officer who shot and killed an Air Force veteran in 2015 c...

A judge could decide if the case of a former DeKalb County officer who shot and killed an Air Force veteran in 2015 can move forward.

Former officer Robert Olsen is facing murder charges in Anthony Hill's death. The night of the shooting a 911 caller reported a male acting deranged, knocking on doors and crawling around on the ground naked.

When Olsen encountered Hill, he shot him. Hill was not armed.

Before proceeding with a trial, attorneys for Olsen will meet Monday for what is called an immunity hearing. Olsen's attorneys will again present the argument that he acted in self-defense and will ask that all charges be dismissed.

Hill's family said he was living with bipolar disorder. During a mental episode, Olsen said Hill charged at him, and he thought Hill may have been on drugs. However, the claim has been that the Olsen's account of what he said happened has been inconsistent. Olsen was then indicted.

