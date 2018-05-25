Hillary Clinton backs Stacey Abrams in Georgia Democratic governor's race

Hillary Clinton has waded into the Georgia governor's race, recording a robocall that urged Democratic voters to back former state House minority leader Stacey Abrams in Tuesday's primary.

Clinton endorsed Abrams, a favorite of progressives who is seeking to become the nation's first African-American female governor, over moderate former state Rep. Stacey Evans.

"A Yale educated attorney, Abrams is the only candidate with bold new plans to ensure Georgians have access to good jobs, quality public schools, affordable child care and higher education," Clinton said in the call, noting, in a reference to the candidates' similar names, that it's "Abrams, with an 'A.'"

Clinton's robocall for Abrams shows that her support is still in demand in certain races. Clinton was backed overwhelmingly by black voters in the South in the 2016 primary and general election.

Clinton on Tuesday also tweeted in support of Lucy McBath, a Democratic activist running in Georgia's 6th District House primary. McBath is the mother of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in 2012 in an argument over loud music.

The Abrams endorsement comes the same week Clinton plans to keynote the New York state Democratic convention and endorse Gov. Andrew Cuomo for re-election over progressive actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging Cuomo in the Democratic primary, according to Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill.

The endorsements track a recent uptick in Clinton's public political activity. She has largely remained behind the scenes in the 2018 midterm elections, raising money for new grassroots organizations through her Onward Together political action committee.

Last week, Clinton also spoke at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum Conference.

"We have to win back the Congress," she said in the Friday speech. "I'll be there with you every step of the way because we are going to take back the country we love."

Merrill said that Clinton previously had recorded a robocall for J.B. Pritzker that went to Illinois Democratic voters on the day of the March gubernatorial primary. She also attended fundraisers for Ralph Northam in Virginia and Phil Murphy in New Jersey, backing the two gubernatorial candidates in last fall's marquee elections, as well as for Flint, Michigan, Mayor Karen Weaver, Merrill added.

The Georgia Democratic gubernatorial primary has attracted other major national names. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Sen. Kamala Harris -- all seen as 2020 presidential prospects -- endorsed Abrams. Booker and Harris both visited Georgia to campaign for her.