Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with Russian hat

President Donald Trump isn't over the 2016 election, and Hillary Clinton isn't either.

That's what she said in a commencement address at Yale.

"No, I'm not over it," she said. "I still think about the 2016 election. I still regret the mistakes I made."

But while Trump continues to goad his Department of Justice into investigating her campaign, she made jokes about the investigation into Russian election meddling that has already ensnared former staffers of his.

Tapping into a Yale tradition involving crazy hats, she produced a Russian military ushanka.

"If you can't beat 'em, join 'em," she shrugged.

While most of the speech centered on her own time at Yale, Clinton also offered stark warning about the state of the American government under Trump.

"Right now we're living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy," she said. "No, there are not tanks in the streets, but what's happening right now goes to the heart of who we are as a nation, and I say this not as a Democrat who lost an election but as an American afraid of losing a country."

A few hours earlier, Trump, in a series of tweets, had been complaining about the Russia investigation and that Clinton wasn't being investigated more.

"....At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren't looking at the corruption..."

"....in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam."

Clinton made multiple jokes about her email issues as secretary of state, about the release of her campaign staffers' emails by WikiLeaks and more. She also did an extended riff on the opening of Tale of Two Cities, written in the lead-up to the French Revolution, but said it could be applicable today and encouraged graduates to "rise to the occasion" in this "tumultuous moment."

She encouraged people to embrace "radical empathy" and make connections across the political divide.