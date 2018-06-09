Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Judge rejects Manafort's effort to dismiss case

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's attempt to invalidate the criminal case against him in Washington. CNN's Evan Perez reports.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 10:47 AM
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 10:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

The federal judge in Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia has rescheduled the former Trump campaign chairman's trial, pushing it back two weeks to July 24.

Judge T.S. Ellis said the delay is "owing to a family member's medical procedure," without providing further details. He had initially set the trial date for July 10.

The judge previously pushed back a key pre-trial motions hearing as well because of his busy courtroom schedule.

Both the prosecutors and Manafort's team still have a chance to weigh in on the new trial date.

Manafort has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of bank fraud and tax crimes that he faces in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The charges against Manafort have come as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any potential ties between the Russia and Trump campaign associates.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events