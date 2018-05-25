Watch as lava eats a Ford Mustang

Scroll for more content...

Thinking about moving to a new city and need some money in your pocket? Then check out the six places that will pay you to live there. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. White House

President Trump and his Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen reportedly got into a heated argument during a Cabinet meeting on immigration, a source told CNN. Trump was reportedly furious at Nielsen for not doing enough to secure the border, but she stood her ground, citing the law in certain instances. Nielsen was so upset by the incident she reportedly wrote up a resignation letter. But a Homeland Security spokesman said Nielsen didn't threaten to resign. Nielsen later put out a statement saying she shares the President's frustration about the border, blaming part of the inaction on Congress.

As for Trump, he took a victory lap of sorts during a rally in Elkhart, Indiana, touting the release of three American detainees from North Korea and celebrating the US leaving the Iran nuke deal. He also previewed his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, set for June 12 in Singapore.

2. Niger ambush report

A much-anticipated Pentagon report on last fall's Niger ambush that left four US soldiers dead says "no single failure or deficiency" was to blame for the incident. But it does cite training deficiencies and communications failures as contributing to the tragedy. The US soldiers died after their 12-person team and partner Nigerien force were overrun by more than 100 ISIS fighters after their convoy stopped at a village to resupply. The report also detailed what happened to Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who became separated from his team and made a harrowing last stand under a thorny tree. The US has hundreds of troops in Niger. Here's why.

3. Facebook

The Russians targeted more Americans through Facebook ads during the 2016 election cycle than previously thought. We already knew the group's ads boosted fake groups imitating Black Lives Matter, Muslims and Donald Trump supporters. But new documents released by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee show the Russians were targeting Mexican-Americans as well. The documents released included more than 3,000 Facebook and Instagram ads purchased by the Internet Research Agency. That's the troll group, linked to the Russian government, that was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

4. Sudan death sentence

Noura Hussein, a 19-year-old woman in Sudan, has been sentenced to death. Her crime? Stabbing her husband to death, whom she said had raped her as his relatives held her down. The shocking case is shining a light on forced marriage and marital rape in Sudan. The legal age for marriage there is 10, and marital rape is also allowed. Hussein has 15 days to appeal. She was forced to marry at 15 but fled her home and husband three years later. She was later tricked into returning by her father, who handed her over to her husband's family.

5. Hawaii

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closed again until further notice because of the threat of violent explosions from the Kilauea volcano. Scientists warn of many things that could come from the volcano -- acid rain, falling ash, more fissures oozing lava -- over the next couple of weeks, but they're most concerned about "ballistic projectiles." That would be huge rocks and other debris propelled through the air for miles by Kilauea's explosions.

Lava loss

We all saw that video of lava taking out a Ford Mustang in Hawaii. But the car's owner was more upset about the loss of his R2-D2 mailbox.

North vs. South

Long Island declares war on a Tennessee town, all in a dispute about the origins of Long Island Iced Tea.

Wedding wow

"The Big Bang Theory" cooked up the right equation for the "very special episode" featuring Sheldon's and Amy's wedding.

Soul sisters

In a year dominated by tales of sisterhood, survivorship and #MeToo, women are dominating as commencement speakers at the nation's biggest schools.

Strange but true

She lost her left ear in a near-fatal car accident. So her doctors grew her a new one -- inside her forearm.

Muting the music

R. Kelly has a concert scheduled for tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina, but protesters are trying to get it canceled. The R&B singer's reputation has long been tainted by sex crime allegations. Now, #MeToo is succeeding where others have failed -- in muting him. Yesterday, Spotify removed his music from its playlists. And celebrities are urging the entertainment industry to cut ties with him as well.

Prescription drug speech

President Trump lays out his vision for lowering drug prices in a speech later today.

68

That's the percentage of flight attendants who say they have been sexually harassed, according to a survey by the Association of Flight Attendants.

"Now, on June 11, these unnecessary and harmful internet regulations will be repealed and the bipartisan, light-touch approach that served the online world well for nearly 20 years will be restored."

FCC chairman Ajit Pai, announcing that new rules repealing net neutrality will take effect next month. Net neutrality advocates are making a last-ditch effort to undo the repeal, and Senate Democrats are currently pushing for a vote on a bill to overturn the decision as soon as next week.

Let's see what happens

He dropped 200 wallets in 20 different cities to find out which ones are the least and most honest. (Click to view)