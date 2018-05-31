Hurricane Statistics Fast Facts

Here's a look at hurricane statistics.

Notable Hurricanes in Recent US History:

September 16-30 - Hurricane Maria

Category 5 storm. Made landfall on the island of Dominica as a Category 5 hurricane and hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane.

$90 billion in damage.

The official death toll after the storm was 64 in Puerto Rico but investigations by CNN and other news organizations indicate there may have been more than 1,000 storm-related fatalities on the island. According to an academic report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, an estimated 4,645 people died in Hurricane Maria and its aftermath in Puerto Rico. The article's authors call Puerto Rico's official death toll of 64 a "substantial underestimate." Additionally, 31 people were killed in Dominica. Deaths were also reported in St. Thomas, the Dominican republic and Haiti.

Massive damage to the aging electrical grid led to widespread outages that stretched on for months.

August 30-September 12, 2017 - Hurricane Irma

Category 5 storm. Made seven landfalls, including four as a Category 5 hurricane across islands in the northern Caribbean. Hit the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm and made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 3 storm.

$50 billion in damage.

Irma caused 44 deaths in the Caribbean Islands and the southeastern United States.

About six million Florida residents were evacuated ahead of the storm.

August 17-September 1, 2017 - Hurricane Harvey

Category 4 storm. Made landfall near Corpus Christi as a Category 4 hurricane and churned along the Texas coast for four days, causing devastating flooding. Its remnants later made another landfall in southwestern Louisiana.

It set a record for the most rainfall from a single storm in the US, with 51 inches of rain recorded in areas of Texas. An estimated 27 trillion gallons of water fell over Texas and Louisiana during a six-day period.

$125 billion in damage.

At least 68 storm-related fatalities were reported in Texas, the highest hurricane death toll in the state since 1919.

October 22-29, 2012 - Hurricane Sandy

Category 3 storm. Made landfall in Cuba as a Category 2. Hit New Jersey as a post-tropical cyclone.

Path included Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, and New Jersey and New York coastlines.

$65 billion in damage.

An extraordinarily large storm, with a measured diameter of 870 nautical miles.

At least 147 deaths, including 72 in the United States, 54 in Haiti, 11 in Cuba, 3 in the Dominican Republic, 2 in the Bahamas, 1 in Canada, 1 in Jamaica, 1 in Puerto Rico and 2 maritime deaths.

August 21-September 1, 2012 - Hurricane Isaac

Category 1 storm

Path included Haiti, Cuba, southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana.

$2.8 billion in estimated damage

Death toll directly attributed to Isaac was 34: 5 in the US, 24 in Haiti and 5 in the Dominican Republic

August 20-29, 2011 - Hurricane Irene

Category 3 storm. Made landfall in eastern North Carolina as a Category 1.

$13.5 billion in estimated damage

Death toll directly attributed to Irene was 49: 41 in the US, 5 in the Dominican Republic and 3 in Haiti

October 29-November 7, 2010 - Hurricane Tomas

Category 2 storm. Hit St. Lucia as a Category 1.

Affected areas included St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent, the Grenadines, Curacao, and Haiti.

About $336 million in damage

Death toll of 44 in the Lesser and Greater Antilles

September 1-14, 2008 - Hurricane Ike

Category 4 storm. Made landfall over the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 4. Hit Galveston Island, Texas as a Category 2.

Path included Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

$30 billion in damage

Estimated death toll was 103 across Hispaniola, Cuba and the US Gulf Coast

October 15-25, 2005 - Hurricane Wilma

Category 3 storm. Made landfall over Cozumel, Mexico as a Category 4. Made landfall near Marco Island, Florida as a Category 3.

$19 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Wilma was 23: 5 in the US, 12 in Haiti, 4 in Mexico, 1 in Jamaica and 1 in the Bahamas

September 20-24, 2005 - Hurricane Rita

Category 5 storm. Made landfall in Louisiana/Texas as a Category 3.

$18.5 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Rita was 7

August 25-29, 2005 - Hurricane Katrina

Category 3 storm. Hit Florida as a Category 1. Hit Grand Isle, LA as a Category 3.

Path included Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

$125 billion in damage

Death toll in the US was 1,833

September 2-24, 2004 - Hurricane Ivan

Category 5 storm. Hit Grenada as a Category 4.

Affected areas included Grenada, Jamaica, Grand Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Tobago and Barbados.

$20.5 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Ivan was 92: 25 in the US, 39 in Grenada, 17 in Jamaica, 4 in the Dominican Republic, 3 in Venezuela, 2 in the Cayman Islands, 1 in Tobago and 1 in Barbados

August 25-September 8, 2004 - Hurricane Frances

Category 2 storm

Affected areas included Florida, Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas.

Damage estimated to be $9.8 billion

Death toll directly attributed to Frances was 7: 6 in the US and 1 in the Bahamas

August 9-15, 2004 - Hurricane Charley

Category 4 storm. Made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3. Hit Florida as a Category 4.

Path included Grand Cayman Islands, Cuba, Florida and South Carolina.

$16 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Charley was 15: 10 in the US, 4 in Cuba and 1 in Jamaica

August 16-28, 1992 - Hurricane Andrew

Category 5 storm (reclassified in 2002). Originally believed to be a Category 4.

Path included northwestern Bahamas, the southern Florida peninsula, and south-central Louisiana.

$27 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Andrew was 26: 23 in the US and 3 in the Bahamas

September 10-22, 1989 - Hurricane Hugo

Category 5 storm. Made landfall in both the Leeward Islands and later South Carolina as a Category 4.

Path included the Caribbean Islands (Puerto Rico), South Carolina, and North Carolina.

$9 billion in damage

Death toll directly attributed to Hugo was 50: 21 in the U.S., 5 in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and 24 more in the Caribbean

Direct Hits by Hurricanes to US mainland 1851-2015:

CATEGORY 5: 3

CATEGORY 4: 18

CATEGORY 3: 76

CATEGORY 2: 76

CATEGORY 1: 117

TOTAL: 290

Major hurricanes (Categories 3, 4, 5): 97

The 10 Deadliest Hurricanes in the United States - 1851-2010:

Name and/or Place - Year - Category - Deaths

1. Galveston, TX - 1900 - 4 - 8,000+

2. Southeastern FL - 1928 - 4 - 2,500

3. Hurricane Katrina - 2005 - 3 - 1,200*

4. Louisiana - 1893 - 4 - 1100-1400

5. South Carolina/Georgia - 1893 - 3 - 1000-1200

6. Georgia/South Carolina - 1881 - 2 - 700

7. Hurricane Audrey - 1957 - 4 - 416

8. Florida Keys - 1935 - 5 - 408

9. Louisiana - 1856 - 4 - 400

10. Florida - 1926 - 4 - 372

*Estimate only includes direct deaths in southeast LA and MS. FEMA estimates 1,833 total direct and indirect fatalities for AL, FL, GA, LA and MS.