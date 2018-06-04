What you should know about hurricanes

Here is a look at the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.
Facts:
The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a "tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."
Hurricanes are rated according to intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:
A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.
Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists originated by the National Hurricane Center and maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly and costly.
Predictions:
April 5, 2018 - The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts a slightly above average Atlantic hurricane season, saying they "do not anticipate a significant El Niño event this summer/fall." The team forecasts seven Atlantic hurricanes and three major Atlantic hurricanes.
May 24, 2018 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 45% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 10 to 16 named storms, of which five to nine could develop into hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).
2018 Atlantic Storm Names:
Pronunciation Guide
Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto
May 25, 2018 - Subtropical Storm Alberto forms off the Yucatan Peninsula.
May 28, 2018 - Makes landfall near Laguna Beach, Florida. Alberto weakens to a depression later in the day.
May 28-31, 2018 - In Polk County, North Carolina, news anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer, of Greenville, South Carolina-based CNN affiliate WYFF, are killed when a tree falls on their SUV as they cover the hazardous weather, the station says. In total, five people are reported dead after Alberto makes landfall, with another person missing in north-central Virginia.
Beryl
Chris
Debby
Ernesto
Florence
Gordon
Helene
Isaac
Joyce
Kirk
Leslie
Michael
Nadine
Oscar
Patty
Rafael
Sara
Tony
Valerie
William
