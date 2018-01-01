Officials remember former Gov. Zell Miller for his service to Georgia

Gov. Nathan Deal called former Gov. Zell Miller one of Georgia's favorite sons and a statesmen on Friday after the news broke that his predecessor had died.

Deal was one of several officials around the state who offered condolences to Miller's family on Friday. The two-term former governor, who had previously served in the state legislature and later served as a U.S. senator, died after being treated for Parkinson's Disease. He was 86.

"Zell's legacy is unequaled and his accomplishments in public service are innumerable," Deal said. "Without question, our state and our people are better off because of him. But the mark Zell made in his private life - as a dutiful son, a loving husband, and a proud father and grandfather - are the ones of which I'm sure he was most proud.

"I was honored to serve with him in the Senate and have cherished his counsel for decades. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones, of which he had many. May God bless him and keep him."

While Miller is most remembered as a former governor and U.S. senator, his career in public service goes back long before he held either of those offices. It began in 1959 when he became the mayor of Young Harris, an office he held for one year before he was elected to a seat in the Georgia Senate.

In 1975, he became Georgia's lieutenant governor and he held that post until he was elected governor in 1990. After his time in the governor's mansion ended, he was appointed in 2000 to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Paul Coverdell, who had died in office.

His grandson, Bryan Miller, announced the former governor's passing in a statement from the Miller Institute Foundation.

"My grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by his family," the younger Miller said. "The people of Georgia have lost one of our state's finest public servants. As his grandson, I learned more from Zell Miller both professionally and personally than from anyone else I have encountered.

"He was more than my grandfather. He was my dear friend and mentor. I cherish all the time we spent together. I will never forget the lessons he taught me, his witty sense of humor, or his contagious smile. Our family will miss him terribly."

One of the things Miller's time as governor will likely be most remembered for is the creation of the state lottery that he championed as a way to raise money for education in the state.

The Georgia Lottery was established in 1993 and has raised $19.3 billion for the state's Pre-K program and HOPE Scholarship program, among the education programs supported by the lottery, over the last 25 years, according to the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

The agency mourned Miller's passing Friday while pointing to the students who have benefited from the lottery-funded education programs as his legacy.

"On behalf of the Georgia Lottery Corporation board, employees, and most importantly, Georgia's students, we are grateful for Governor Miller's foresight and leadership," Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in a statement. "Thanks to him more than 3 million students have benefited from HOPE and Pre-K."

Longtime colleagues of Miller also praised his efforts in public office.

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., called Miller a great friend and said "Georgia has lost its finest public servant." The two men ran against each other for governor in 1990 in a contest that Miller won as a Democrat.

Six years later, Miller appointed Isakson to lead the state Board of Education, which was in turmoil at the time, in an effort to get it turned around.

Isakson later ran for Miller's seat in the U.S. Senate in 2004 when Miller decided to retire from public office. From 2000 to 2004, both men had served in Georgia's congressional delegation - Miller as a senator and Isakson as a U.S. representative.

"I do not know of anyone who impacted the lives of Georgians more than Zell," Isakson said in a statement. "His Marine Corps values of patriotism and loyalty guided his career in service to his state and his country. Zell and Shirley will always be Georgia's first family. I treasure their friendship. Dianne and I hold the Miller family in our prayers."

Other state officials and members of congress weighed in to offer their praise of Miller's career in public service.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who is running for governor himself this year, said Miller will be remembered as "the Governor who gave Georgia Hope" and called the former governor and senator "a true statesman who helped build the foundation that allowed our state to prosper."

"Through his passion for education, love for the people of our state, and dedication to giving Georgians the same opportunities that led a boy from a small mountain town to become one of the greatest leaders of the 20th Century, Governor Miller leaves a legacy that will always be honored and celebrated," Cagle said.

"All of Georgia's families and communities will feel the benefits of Governor Miller's dedicated service for generations to come, and he will continue to set an example for what public service should be about."

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller said he knew Miller through his father-in-law, who was a close friend of the former governor. He praised Miller's character and influence on the state, calling him a legend in the state.

"Governor Miller truly had a positive impact on everyone he met and his impact on their lives will never be forgotten," Miller said in a statement. "He is an example of someone whose kingdom and legacy is not measured by what he had, but by what he did and the legacy he left behind.

"His commitment to this state and its citizens is truly commendable and will never be forgotten. He will have a lasting impact on Georgia through his message of honesty, decency, integrity and public service."

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., praised Miller for his "principled leadership and service to our state and our country" in a statement.

"His public service and commitment to serving the people of Georgia remains unparalleled," Hice said. "He was a trailblazer and role model for many who would follow in his footsteps. It is with great sadness and respect that I extend my deepest condolences to the Miller family, especially his wife, Shirley, his children and grandchildren, and his many friends.

"I hope it is a comfort to his family and friends that so many people share their tremendous loss and are praying for them in this difficult time."