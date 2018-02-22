Trump to family of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack: 'We will not forget her life'

President Donald Trump penned a letter to the Pollack family in Parkland, Florida, following the loss of their daughter and sister, Meadow, and a moving moment during a White House listening session last month.

Hunter Pollack, Meadow's brother, tweeted about the letter Monday, thanking the President.

"Our entire Nation mourns the tragic loss of Meadow. Our hearts are heavy for you and your entire family," Trump wrote in the letter, dated March 12.

He continued, "I am deeply grateful for your presence at the White House for discussions regarding school safety. I was touched by the memories of Meadow you shared. It was clear that she had a bright future, full of tremendous potential -- I know that you were so proud of her. We will not forget her life, and we are resolved to confront the evil that so senselessly took her from us. Melania and I hold you close in our hearts, and we pray for your comfort and strength."

In a tweet with a snapshot of the signed letter, Hunter Pollack wrote, "Thank you @realdonaldtrump for opening the Whitehouse to my family with open arms . Was great talking about my sisters beauty , and school security with you . Thank you Mr. President."

Days after the shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, grieving father Andrew Pollack and sons Hunter and Huck traveled to Washington, where they participated in a listening session with the President, as well as those affected by gun violence in schools and other administration officials.

An impassioned Andrew Pollack, standing feet from the President, raised his voice at one point: "I'm pissed. It was my daughter I am not going to see again. She is not here. She is not here. She is in North Lauderdale at whatever it is, King David Cemetery, that is where I go to see my kid now."

Pollack, who said he was speaking because his daughter couldn't, urged the administration officials and attendees in the room to prioritize school safety. He asked how it was that America could protect airports, concerts, embassies and even the elevators at the Department of Education, but not its schools.

"How many schools, how many children have to get shot? It stops here with this administration and me. I'm not going to sleep until it is fixed. And Mr. President, we'll fix it. Because I'm going to fix it. I'm not going to rest," he continued.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment on the letter.