PD: Man kills wife, her sister and himself

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 6:54 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 7:49 PM

A man shot and killed his wife and her sister before killing himself early Sunday in Delray Beach, leaving four frightened children to run past their bodies as they fled the house.

According to Delray Beach Police, 44-year-old Julien Techeler Rosemberg shot the women inside the house with a semi-automatic handgun and then walked out into the back yard and used the same weapon on himself.

None of the children, ranging from age 5 to 14, were injured. Their mother Pierrena Rosemberg, 43, and her sister Lourdine Cazeau, 41, were both shot multiple times according to detectives.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the three adults dead at the scene.

Police say there were no previous calls to the house that involved violence.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and the children are currently with relatives.

