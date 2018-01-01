Netflix renews 'Queer Eye' for season 2

Netflix has its eye on another season of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy."

The rebooted reality show, which debuted in February with a new cast of experts at the helm, has scored another season, the streaming service announced Monday.

Netflix does not release ratings information, so it's not possible to say in any official capacity whether viewership contributed to the show's renewal, but the series unquestionably struck a chord with viewers.

"Queer Eye" has been praised for its warm and positive tone, bridge-building narratives and inspirational transformations.

The new Fab Five -- Antoni Porowski,Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France -- also clicked.

On Monday, Netflix also renewed unscripted shows "Dope," "Drug Lords," "Nailed It!" and "The Toys That Made Us" scored orders for new seasons.

"These series are indicative of what we're trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television," said Bela Bajaria, vice president of content for Netflix. "These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy - and that's just 'Queer Eye.'"

Netflix also renewed family comedy "One Day at a Time" for a third season.

"Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" originally ran on Bravo for five seasons, with hosts Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez.