Search underway for escaped inmate in Fremont County

A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility Fremont County Sunday, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Scroll for more content...

Robert Roberts, 22, was last seen on foot wearing dark green inmate clothing near the river between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies advise the public to avoid the area.

The inmate reportedly escaped from the Skyline Correctional facility in Canon. Deputies say in a press release they realized Roberts had escaped during a 12 p.m. count of the inmates at the facility.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison for forgery out of Fremont County and was scheduled to be released on July 23 of this year, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (719) 784-3411 and press 1 at recording. Deputies said an emergency notification has been sent out to a two-mile radius from the prison.

Court records show Roberts was in the Department of Corrections for criminal mischief and criminal impersonation charges.

Second inmate to escape from law enforcement this week

Roberts isn't the only inmate to be on the run from law enforcement in Colorado this week.

On Friday, police increased the monetary reward for anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, who escaped from Denver Health Medical Center earlier this week.

Venzor-Gonzalez is described as 5-foot-7and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark green inmate uniform bearing the letters "CCMF." Police said he may be in a blue 1998 Honda with license plates OMH216.

Officials had several run-ins with Venzor-Gonzalez last year including a high-speed chase in the Pueblo area, which Venzor-Gonzalez eventually escaped. Police later found his abandoned car.

Archer said Thursday that police believed Venzor-Gonzalez was inside a vehicle upon which officers fired Monday night in northeast Denver. The police shooting left one man dead and another wounded.

Anyone with information on Venzor-Gonzalez is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or 911. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.