Hot air balloon with 3 onboard hits power line while landing in Wesley Chapel

Pasco sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a hot air balloon accident near The Groves Shopping Center.Three ...

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 5:06 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 6:19 PM

Pasco sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a hot air balloon accident near The Groves Shopping Center.

Three people were onboard the basket at the time. Two adult passengers, Hector and Ashley Vega, suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The pilot, Michael Braun, was uninjured.

The incident occurred near Oakley Boulevard about 8:44 a.m. Saturday.

The hot air balloon was approaching a landing spot when the basket struck a power line, a Pasco sheriff's office release said. The balloon then landed below the power line.

The injured passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

No further information was released.

