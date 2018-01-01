Hot air balloon with 3 onboard hits power line while landing in Wesley Chapel

Pasco sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a hot air balloon accident near The Groves Shopping Center.

Scroll for more content...

Three people were onboard the basket at the time. Two adult passengers, Hector and Ashley Vega, suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The pilot, Michael Braun, was uninjured.

The incident occurred near Oakley Boulevard about 8:44 a.m. Saturday.

The hot air balloon was approaching a landing spot when the basket struck a power line, a Pasco sheriff's office release said. The balloon then landed below the power line.

The injured passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

No further information was released.