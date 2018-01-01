Clear

Officials Monitoring 2 Whales Spotted Swimming Off Seal Beach

A pair of whales has drawn a crowd of onlookers as they swim near the shore of Seal Beach late Monday morning.

The two whales, roughly 22-feet-long each, are located in the San Gabriel River near the Marina Drive Bridge, Seal Beach lifeguards told KTLA just after 10 a.m..

The whales, however, do not appear to be in distress, officials said.

In addition to Seal Beach lifeguards, experts from the Marine Mammal Center are monitoring the whales to ensure everything is OK.

Shortly before noon, the marine mammals could be seen thrashing about and swimming in the water as numerous people along the nearby shore watched, Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed.

It was unclear when the whales arrived in the area.

