Cat comes down safely after getting stuck on pole

A cat that was stuck on a Phoenix power pole since Friday is generating interest from around the nation.

Scroll for more content...

Residents tell ABC15 the animal is a "community" cat that lives in the neighborhood near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

According to neighbors, the black and white cat had been stuck atop the pole since Friday.

Video from the scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday showed a neighbor using a ladder to climb up and help get the cat down. Witnesses at the scene said the cat got down safely, then ran off.

Salt River Project officials said typically in these situation they will put food and water at the base of the pole to draw the animal down without inadvertently scaring it.