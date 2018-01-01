Discovery of possible dynamite forces evacuations

The discovery of what appeared to be dynamite at a Park City home under construction forced evacuations Monday morning, police said.

Construction crews were excavating at 911 Empire Ave. when they found what they are fairly certain is dynamite, according to Park City police spokesman Phil Kirk. Authorities don't yet know how dangerous the discovery might be.

Some people have been evacuated from the Old Town area and Empire Avenue.

It is still unclear why the possible dynamite was buried underneath the property.

This article will be updated.