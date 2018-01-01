First streetcar arrives in downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee's first streetcar has arrived.

The Hop came by truck from Brookville Equipment Corporation in Pennsylvania.

The streetcar will be off-loaded from the truck before being sent into a garage so work can continue on the car. This car is one of five Brookville is making for Milwaukee. It takes about nine months to make each car.

Each car is about 67 feet long, holds 120 people, and goes more than 40 miles per hour. It costs about $23 million to design and create the streetcars.

Federal funding helps pay for it. The goal is to have The Hop up and running by November.