Woman saves friend hit by suspected drunken driver

A woman is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.

Sierra Letterman, who goes by Rose, and her friend Alexis Cohen were in Downtown Tulsa at the St. Patrick's Day block party.

The two women drove to their friend Jessica Coleman's apartment on 11th and Xanthus streets.

As they pulled into the driveway, another car crashed into theirs.

"I remember spinning in the air and then we stopped and we looked down and I saw Rose pinned underneath the car," Cohen said.

Cohen jumped out of the truck unharmed to check on her friend.

"I yelled my loudest yell for people to come help lift the car off of her," Cohen said.

Strangers helped pick up the truck as Cohen pulled Rose out.

Coleman came out of her apartment in the midst of the chaos. She described what she saw as a "horror scene."

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," Coleman said. "They had already taken Rose in an ambulance."

Rose was transported with a crushed pelvis, broken sternum and bruised lungs.

Coleman said Rose always has a smile and her face and nothing has changed.

"Even in the hospital when you go to see her and stuff, she will have a smile on her face even though I know she is in extreme pain," Coleman said.

While Rose fights to recover, Cohen's emotional wounds are still fresh.

"She's fine, but I am completely unharmed," Cohen said. "I feel bad about that."

Tulsa Police arrested the driver that struck Rose's truck for driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

"It's the most selfish thing I could ever think of," Coleman said. "I just don't understand how you could do that to someone, how you could take that chance and look what comes out of it."

Rose had surgery this week. She is expected to be in the hospital for several more weeks.

To help Rose on her road to recovery, visit https://www.gofundme.com/5afhyuo