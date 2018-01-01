FedEx canceling plans for $259M distribution center in Indiana

FedEx is no longer pursuing its plans to build a multimillion-dollar distribution center in Greenwood.

The company is canceling its plans to bring 80 full-time jobs and 300 part-time jobs to the area saying "operational needs" no longer require the facility to be built.

The announcement was first made in October 2017.

FedEx issued the following statement about the news on Saturday.

"FedEx Ground is constantly evaluating the capacity needs of its network. Automation and technological enhancements we have made to our network over the last decade have enabled us to continue to increase the utilization of our existing capacity while serving the growing needs of our customers."

Incentives offered by the City of Greenwood were generous and very much a positive for our initial consideration of that location, and we thank Greenwood for its partnership throughout this process. The Indianapolis area remains an important market for FedEx, both for our current operations and as we consider the future needs of our network."

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said the plans for the facility had been in the works for more than nine months.

The city of Greenwood issued the following statement about the news.

"We're certainly disappointed in the decision but appreciate FedEx's transparency and collaboration throughout the evaluation process. The silver lining is that the initial decision by FedEx to explore such a large investment in Greenwood has led to interest from a number of other high-profile companies. Pitney Bowes will soon open a large facility nearby, and we anticipate several others will express interest as news spreads that this desirable property is now available."

It was initially scheduled to open in June 2020.