Fatal crash splits car in half

CHP is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 43 at Wasco Ave.

According to CHP, just after 8:30 Sunday evening, two cars collided. At least one car caught fire and one car split in half.

Five of the six people involved are confirmed dead.

UPDATE: (3/26/18 3:56 a.m.)

According to CHP, after the initial investigation, a single driver in a Chevy Silverado was going southbound on the 43 when the car crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a Hyundai Sonata that was carrying five people.

The driver of the Chevy is said to be a 47-year-old woman who died at the scene. At this time CHP believes alcohol may be a factor in this crash, but this is pending a toxicology report.

Four people in the Sonata died at the scene: the 40-year-old male driver, a 10-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, and a female whose age is unknown at this time. One 16-year-old was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries. All five are residents from the city of Wasco and were returning from a quinceañera practice.

The 43 at Wasco Avenue will be closed for an unknown amount of time while the investigation continues. CHP urging drivers to use other routes.

This crash remains under investigation.