Romance and 'Dad Steve': What to expect in Season 3 of 'Stranger Things'

The cast and producers of "Stranger Things" gave fans an idea of what's to come in season 3 of the hit Netflix show.

Scroll for more content...

Executive producer Shawn Levy said the cast and crew are headed back to work this month to start filming the next season of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new season will pick up one year after the events that took place in the second season -- in the summer of 1985, the same year "Back to the Future" hit theaters, a cultural milestone that will also be referenced, Levy said.

Eleven, played by Millie Bobbie Brown, Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin and Max, played by Sadie Sink will all be coupled up.

"Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that's a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas. But again, they're like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there's fun to that instability," said Levy, who appeared on a panel this Sunday at the television festival PaleyFest with the cast of the show.

Levy also revealed that fans will see more of Steve Harrington, who is played by Joe Keery.

"I don't want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve," he said, referring to the nickname the internet coined for Keery's character in season 2.

Related: 'Stranger Things' cast found ways to bond in Season 2

"Stranger Things" premiered in 2016 and centers around the lives of four friends, along with a girl named Eleven, who has supernatural powers. They live in Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s and a good portion of the show follows their adventures in another realm referred to as the Upside Down.

Netflix announced in December that the show is coming back for a third season, but a release date has not yet been announced.