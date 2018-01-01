Clear

After 23 years in prison for crime he didn't commit, man returns to job with White Sox

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 11:08 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 11:46 AM

A man who spent more than 20 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit gets his old job back with the Chicago White Sox.

Nevest Coleman, 49, worked on the White Sox grounds crew in 1994 when he was arrested and imprisoned for a rape and murder in Englewood, despite the lack of any physical evidence.

Last year, after 23 years behind bars, Coleman went free when prosecutors dropped the charges.

He was granted a certificate of innocence this month by a Cook County judge, clearing his name.

The White Sox decided to give him his old job back.

Coleman starts tonight.

