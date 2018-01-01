Clear

Officers allegedly injured after being bitten, punched by man believed to be on spice

Authorities say two Sarasota Police officers were injured after being bitten and punched by a man believed to be on s...

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 10:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 11:27 AM

Authorities say two Sarasota Police officers were injured after being bitten and punched by a man believed to be on spice.

At about 7:00 p.m. Thursday, the two officers responded to the 1700 block of Gore Court in Sarasota to assist emergency services with an ill and violent patient.

When officers arrived, Chad Washington allegedly opened the door, saw the police and tried to slam the door in their face. Officers pushed the door open at which time Washington reportedly punched one of the officers in the face and another in the arm.

Police say Washington was under the influence of narcotics and was in an "excited delirium" state of mind. He did not respond to any type of compliance and was extremely uncooperative, actively punching, kicking and biting officers.

After several minutes of fighting, more officers arrived and were able to subdue him.

In the investigation, officers learned Washington was in possession of MDMA and likely under the influence of spice.

"We want this to serve is a reminder to our community that no one should take illegal drugs, including spice, said Chief Bernadette DiPino, "Spice is a synthetic drug made in a laboratory that can cause individuals to be violent and disorientated. If you see someone acting this way, please call law enforcement immediately."

Washington is charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Both officers injured were treated and released from care.

