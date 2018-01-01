Clear

Woman struck by stray bullet that came through her home, dies

A 73-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in her kitchen has died.Investigators say t...

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 10:14 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 11:28 AM

A 73-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in her kitchen has died.

Investigators say the bullet entered her home off Dunn Road in Riley Township Sunday afternoon.

Detectives tell 7 Action News a neighbor was shooting target practice at the time. They believe he may have missed a large pile of dirt he was trying to hit.

They have seized at least two rifles from his home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Her name is not being released.

Charges may come as early as Monday morning.

