Police warn residents of sporadic hawk attacks in Connecticut town

Fairfield Police issued a warning on Sunday night after residents reported that hawks swooped down and attacked the b...

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 9:38 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 10:14 AM

Fairfield Police issued a warning on Sunday night after residents reported that hawks swooped down and attacked the backs of their heads.

Police said a resident on Old Mill Road told police that she was attacked by a hawk in her backyard last Monday.

Fairfield Police said the State of Connecticut Wildlife Division of DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) and The United States Department of Agriculture (Wildlife Division) are looking into the areas of Old Mill Road, Sycamore Lane, and Henry Street to remove the hawk or hawks.

Police said the hawk attacks involve a hawk flying undetected behind a person and then attacking the person's head.

Police are urging resident to use caution and exercise awareness when walking on the aforementioned roads.

To report hawk sightings, contact Animal Control at 203-254-4857. To report a hawk attack, contact the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.

