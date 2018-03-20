'Pacific Rim Uprising' dethrones 'Black Panther' at the box office

We now know which movie earns the distinction of ending the streak of "Black Panther" as No. 1 at the box office.

"Pacific Rim Uprising" took the tide with just over $28 million at the box office this weekend.

In its sixth week of release, "Black Panther" earned almost $17 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The sci-fi sequel had a softer opening than 2013's "Pacific Rim," which opened with $37 million in July of that year.

"Pacific Rim Uprising" stars John Boyega, Cailee Spaeny and Scott Eastwood.

And while it was toppled, don't feel bad for "Black Panther."

Wakanda still rules with more than $630 million in domestic box office receipts, more than $1.2 billion worldwide and the title of the most tweeted about film of all time.