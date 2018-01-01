Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Person of interest named in 'suspicious' Dodge County death Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Uber is selling its Southeast Asia business to rival Grab

Uber is giving up on Southeast Asia.The US ride hailing company is selling its business in the region to local...

Posted: Mar. 25, 2018 9:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2018 10:55 PM

Uber is giving up on Southeast Asia.

Scroll for more content...

The US ride hailing company is selling its business in the region to local rival Grab, the companies said in a statement Monday.

They didn't disclose the deal's price tag but said Uber will end up with a 27.5% stake in Grab under the agreement.

This is just the latest international retreat for the US company.

In 2016, Uber sold its China operations to rival Didi Chuxing in a landmark deal that ended its quest to be a major player in one of the world's largest markets.

Last year, Uber also threw in the towel in Russia, ceding its operations to rival Yandex in exchange for a 37% stake in the combined company.

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Another chance for a wintry mix arrives tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events