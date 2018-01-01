Uber is selling its Southeast Asia business to rival Grab

Uber is giving up on Southeast Asia.

The US ride hailing company is selling its business in the region to local rival Grab, the companies said in a statement Monday.

They didn't disclose the deal's price tag but said Uber will end up with a 27.5% stake in Grab under the agreement.

This is just the latest international retreat for the US company.

In 2016, Uber sold its China operations to rival Didi Chuxing in a landmark deal that ended its quest to be a major player in one of the world's largest markets.

Last year, Uber also threw in the towel in Russia, ceding its operations to rival Yandex in exchange for a 37% stake in the combined company.