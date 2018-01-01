Teen girls are doing acts of kindness in Saginaw

Dozens of young Mid-Michigan girls are out to make a change Saturday.

First, they started over with the Caring Closest helping to get clothes and food ready for people who need it.

They topped the day off by writing several messages and giving a treat to the men and women in law enforcement.

Around 40 Mid-Michigan girls are doing small acts of kindness around Saginaw.

"Just to make people feel like they can be themselves and make them have a great day," Freeland 7th grader Sydney Trudo.

The day put on by camp Girl H.Y.P.E. to give these empowering teen girls a chance to get healthy inside and out.

"We wanted Saginaw just to see the courthouse as a positive place and policeman as a positive thing," Girl H.Y.P.E coordinator Lisa Workman said.

These girls wanted to give back to the men and women who put their lives on the line for them every day.

They headed on over to Saginaw County sheriff headquarters to give a small treat to the people who keep them safe.

"I just wanted to show that the police are doing their best to help us and doing their best to keep safe. Also how much they mean to us," Trudo said.

To keep their message still there after the treats were gone these girls left notes too.

On the sidewalk near the Saginaw County courthouse, you'll find rainbows and positive messages.

"I kind of wanted to make peoples day better and just make them smile when they walk by and to see all the nice comments if they're kind of down or having a bad day," Swan Valley 8th grader Adrianna Mileski said.