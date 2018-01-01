Officials: Eggs dropped at an Easter event in Mohave Valley may be contaminated

The Mohave County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) released a notice Saturday warning residents that eggs used in an Easter event in Mohave Valley may be contaminated.

The notice came after the Mohave Valley Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that the eggs used in the Easter egg drop were dropped from a crop duster airplane.

The post went on to say that it appears that the tank of the crop duster was not rinsed out and that some of the eggs may have been covered in herbicide.

The county health department stated that the plane used by organizers was "reportedly scrubbed multiple times prior to being used for the candy drop." The health department also said that at the time of the notice, no illnesses had been reported.

MCDPH said that although no illnesses were reported, residents should not eat the candy. MCDPH recommended that anyone who touched the eggs should wash their hands thoroughly and remove and wash their clothing.

Anyone who came into contact with the eggs or candy and experiences nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive seating or urination should seek medical assistance immediately.