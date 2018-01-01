Clear
37 dead in fire at Siberian shopping center, Russian state media reports

At least 37 people were killed in a fire at a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, a spokesman...

Posted: Mar. 25, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2018 4:56 PM

At least 37 people were killed in a fire at a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, a spokesman for the firefighting agency told Russian state media.

State news agency Tass reported that a fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya -- also known as Winter Cherry -- shopping mall in central Kemerovo broke out on the top floor of a four story building and consumed an area of approximately 1,600 square meters.

About 69 people, 40 of whom are children, are missing as a result of a fire, a firefighter spokesman said.

Twenty people were saved from the burning building, Tass reported, and about 100 others were evacuated. The fire has been contained, the firefighting agency told Tass, and a criminal case has been opened.

Kemerovo is about 800 kilometers (approximately 500 miles) northeast of the Kazakhstan border.

