What you need to know ahead of Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to appear on CBS's "60 Minutes" Sunday night to divulge details about her alleged affair with Donald Trump more than a decade ago.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, received $130,000 from Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of a hush agreement just before the 2016 presidential election. Now, she's suing Trump over the agreement, which she argues is void.

The details of the "60 Minutes" interview are scarce, but this will be the first televised interview in which Daniels speaks about her alleged relationship with Trump, according to CBS.

Daniels has offered to return the money in the hush agreement in order to speak freely about her alleged relationship with Trump.

Ahead of the interview, the President and first lady have opted to be in different states. Trump returned to Washington from Palm Beach on Sunday, while Melania will remain in Florida on a pre-scheduled spring break, her communicators director said.

Since the "60 Minutes" sit-down, which appears to have taken place a few weeks ago, new developments in the case have come to light.

Last Thursday night, Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted an image of what looked like a CD or DVD, with the caption: "If a picture is worth a thousand words, how many words is this worth???? #60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta."

Avenatti said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer that the disc contains evidence proving the porn star's claims about her alleged affair with Trump.

On Sunday morning, Avenatti tweeted that not all of their evidence would be on display during the CBS interview. Last week, Avenatti gave CNN the details of a 2011 polygraph Daniels took, which said she was "truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006."

And earlier this month, Avenatti alleged to CNN that Daniels was "physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump."

He said more details would be forthcoming in Daniels' upcoming "60 Minutes" interview.