Joseph diGenova not joining Trump's legal team regarding the Mueller probe

President Donald Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow announced Sunday that Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing will not join Trump's legal team for the Russia probe.

"The President is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the President's Special Counsel legal team. However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the President in other legal matters. The President looks forward to working with them," Sekulow said in a statement.

The announcement on Sunday came as Trump insisted on Twitter he was not having a hard time assembling a legal team for the Russia probe, and after CNN reported on Friday that diGenova and Toensing's roles in the legal team were still in question.