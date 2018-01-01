Clear

Volunteers with SOLVE remove over 15,000 pounds of debris from Oregon beaches

Oregon beaches just got a little cleaner thanks to volunteers who helped remove over 15,000 pounds of debris Saturday...

Posted: Mar. 25, 2018 10:12 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2018 10:46 AM

Oregon beaches just got a little cleaner thanks to volunteers who helped remove over 15,000 pounds of debris Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

More than 3,000 volunteers at 45 cleanup locations from Astoria to Brookings collected litter and marine debris during the annual SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup.

According to SOLVE, the most common items found during the cleanup were tiny bits of plastic, cigarette butts, bottle caps, and food wrappers.

Some interesting items found by volunteers included a full bottle of wine, several broken chairs, a bag of golf clubs, long crab line, and a complete barbecue set.

"Marine debris is one of the biggest issues facing our oceans and beaches," said Maureen Fisher, CEO of SOLVE. "Every piece of trash picked up today has a tremendous impact on the health of Oregon's wildlife and coastal communities. Thank you to all of SOLVE's beach captains, volunteers, and sponsors who dedicated their time to take care of our beloved coast."

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Temperatures remain below average after the snowstorm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events